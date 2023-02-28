The District of Muskoka is offering assistance to families who may struggle to meet the area’s new garbage limits.

As of March 1, waste fees will be increased for garbage and other non-divertable materials at district waste sites. However, district officials say blue box recycling and green box organics will continue to be accepted at district facilities at no charge.

With the change, residents can also deliver one clear bag of diapers and incontinence products to any transfer station for no charge, purchase tags in bulk from any transfer station at a discounted price, and can place one extra garbage bag for collection for the Victoria Day, Canada Day, the Civic holiday, and Labour Day long weekends.

“The District of Muskoka is committed to reducing garbage and extending the life of our last landfill but also helping families as we work together to meet our diversion target,” said James Steele, commissioner of engineering and public works. “These changes will assist residents as we all learn to divert more materials to our blue box and green bin.”

The changes come as Muskoka aims to extend the life of Muskoka’s one remaining landfill at 1062 Rosewarne Dr. in Bracebridge. The province has set a waste diversion rate goal of 60 percent, however, Muskoka’s rate currently sits at 34 percent, according to district officials.