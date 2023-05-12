It will be a couple of months before Bracebridge council discusses reviewing the town’s all-terrain vehicle boundary again.

Council agreed to have staff work with the District of Muskoka to look into the feasibility of implementing the requested boundary change.

As well, Coun. Don Smith put forward an amendment to have a comprehensive review of the ATV by-law in the town’s 2024 budget and business plan.

Both were approved with only Coun. Brenda Rhodes and Debbie Vernon voting against them.

- Advertisement -

The review stems from a petition by Mike Owczarek. He sent a letter that was discussed during the May 2 committee meeting. He asked for the boundary to be relocated to include access to Cedar Ln. to the east and Taylor Rd. to the north.

His petition had 236 signatures at the time it was submitted.

The committee vote was split with the councillors against arguing that it doesn’t make sense to add ATVs to an already busy downtown core that’s only going to get busier in the coming years.

At council, Vernon wondered why council should ask staff to review this if it’s possible council may not support the changes. “By adding ATVs into the mix, it’s going to be pretty chaotic, I think,” she said about the roads in town.

Coun. Barb McMurray, who voted for the idea at committee, said before making a judgement call on if it’s a good idea to expand the ATV boundary, they should have all the facts in front of them.

She asked Michael Mayer, Chief By-law Enforcement Officer, if the town receives many complaints about ATVs riding in the areas where they’re currently allowed to be.

He explained that the Ontario Provincial Police enforce ATV complaints so he didn’t have statistics about calls for service. However, he said the town directly receives a “handful” of complaints yearly that by-law officers respond to.

Stephen Rettie, the town’s Chief Administrative Officer, pointed out that council approved its business plan and laid out what work would be done this year. If more were to be added to staff’s plate, he said it would likely divert their attention from those already approved projects.

Geoff Carleton, Director of Public Works, advised during the May 2 committee meeting that it would likely take staff two months to complete a report on a boundary review.

With the ideas being approved, it’s expected a report will be discussed by committee during its July meeting.