Bracebridge council is looking at the possibility of the town’s all-terrain vehicle (ATV) boundary being relocated.

Mike Owczarek sent a letter to council which was discussed during the May 2 general committee meeting. He asked for the boundary to be relocated to include access to Cedar Ln. to the east and Taylor Rd. to the north.

“A great many local residents, cottagers, and [off-road recreational vehicle] users, in general, would like to see the boundary re-located,” he wrote.

He attached a petition with 236 signatures.

“There are many residents in the eastern area of town who use their [off-road recreational vehicle] for their livelihood,” Owczarek pointed out, using farmers, loggers, contractors and arborists as examples. “These people are not weekend warriors looking to damage town property.”

The idea, which still needs to be approved during the town’s May 10 council meeting, was given a thumbs up by committee.

However, it wasn’t unanimous.

“I would have a hard time supporting boundary changes on road networks that, in a growing town like Bracebridge, will only exasperate the conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians,” said Mayor Maloney.

He, Deputy Mayor Brenda Rhodes, and Coun. Don Smith voted against reviewing the ATV boundaries.

Maloney argued that potentially expanding where ATVs can go is like adding “gasoline to an already problematic, busy community.” While he agreed that ATVs are a good way to get around in the more rural parts of town, they aren’t the best way to get from place to place in the urban areas.

Coun. Barb McMurray said “we’ve just got our head in the sand” if council doesn’t at least look into reviewing the boundary.

Geoff Carleton, Director of Public Works, advised that staff would likely be able to have a report in front of committee by July. He explained staff would have to consult with the Ontario Provincial Police, District of Muskoka, and Ministry of Transportation before anything can be put forward.