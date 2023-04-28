Close to 12,000 votes and over 100 nominations were made for the 28th annual Outstanding Bracebridge Business Achievement Awards.

The theme of the event, which was held at the Bracebridge Sportsplex Thursday night, was the Oscars. Attendees dusted off their classiest suits and most beautiful gowns for the ceremony.

The winners were:

Muskoka River Bagel Co. for New Business of the Year

Bracebridge Hall for Established Business of the Year

Evelyn Barkey (Daughters of Indie) for Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Big River Baking Company for Best Retail Customer Service Award

Bracebridge Hall for the Tourism Award

The Saucy Muskokan for Best Home-Based Business of the Year

Elements Hair Salon for Service Provider of the Year (non-retail)

Muskoka Brewery for the Innovation Award

Tracy Larkman (Bracebridge Business Improvement Area) for Influential Businessperson of the Year

Hive Muskoka for Accessibility Award

Big River Baking Company for Outstanding Contribution to Bracebridge

“I feel like all our hard work has come to fruition and everyone is excited to be here tonight,” said Marny Mowat, officer manager for the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce. She played a key role in setting up the event but was quick to heap praise on the many others that supported her in putting everything together. She added everyone, from the winners to the nominees to those that just bought a ticket should be proud of how the event turned out.

Amanda Dale-St Pierre was participating in their first awards gala since being brought on as the chamber’s new executive director in March. “For me, the biggest takeaway was seeing the community and how they came together and cheered each other on,” she said. “Seeing the support for businesses was amazing.”