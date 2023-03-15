The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie has received the highest possible performance designation from Accreditation Canada.

“Accreditation provides independent, third-party confirmation that we continue to be a safe, quality organization,” says Gail Hunt, president and CEO of RVH. “It sends a clear, strong message to our region that patients can have great confidence in the care they receive at RVH. It’s a testament to the dedication, knowledge and skill of the people who work, practice, volunteer and learn at RVH.”

The decision comes after a four-day visit in early February by Accreditation Canada. According to officials with RVH, they surveyed “every aspect” of RVH’s programs, policies, and practices. They say RVH received a “near-perfect score” after around 2,700 standards were looked at.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare received the same rating earlier this year.

The accreditation is voluntary for Canadian healthcare organizations, according to RVH officials, and is aimed to help organizations know what they do well and where they can improve.

RVH, while about an hour away from downtown Bracebridge, serves an important role for Muskoka. In May 2021, the Simcoe Muskoka CODE STEMI Protocol was expanded into Muskoka. As well, RVH’s cancer program serves residents in the area.