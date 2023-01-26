Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has kept its top tier of accreditation.

Accreditation Canada has awarded the organization the rating of “Accredited with Exemplary Standing,” the highest possible, for the second time in a row.

The four day survey of MAHC’s two sites in November found that it met 100 per cent of required practices, and 99 per cent of all standards, across 2,150 criteria.

“Accredited with Exemplary Standing means our organization has attained the highest level of performance excellence in meeting essential practices and best practice standards that ensure high-quality care, protect patient safety and minimize risk,” says Cheryl Harrison, President and CEO of MAHC. “This is a tremendous achievement to be celebrated in our continued commitment to our journey to excellence and one that everyone at MAHC should be proud to be a part of.”

The organization was last surveyed in 2018, when it was awarded the rating for the first time.