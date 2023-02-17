The Town of Bracebridge will look into the possibility of saving 36 Ann St. from demolition.

Town staff have been given the green light by council to begin negotiating a rental agreement with Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) for the Ann St. property as well as the building on 89 Kimberley Ave. The leases will end on Aug. 31, 2024.

However, as part of a report to council by Matt Gower, assistant to municipal clerk/land and agreement coordinator, he recommends adding the cost of the demolition to the current contract the town has with Aquicon Construction Co. Ltd., who are building the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.

Coun. Don Smith was against demolishing the building.

- Advertisement -