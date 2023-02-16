Bracebridge Fire Chief Murray Medley will retire on June 30 and Stephen Rettie, the town’s chief administrative officer, says it’s unlikely the position will be filled by then.

He told council on Feb. 15 that between advertising the position, interviewing candidates, and the subsequent successful candidate handing in their notice to their former employer, it could be “a few months” before a new fire chief is hired.

At the same meeting, Coun. Don Smith was appointed to the committee that will be tasked with finding the aforementioned replacement. He joins Rettie, Mayor Rick Maloney, and Geoff Carleton, director of public works. The group will work with Waterhouse Executive Search to find a new fire chief.

It was announced on Feb. 14 by the Town of Bracebridge that Medley will be retiring after nearly five decades with the town’s fire department.

“I’m usually a man of few words at the best of times,” a chuckling Medley told council.

In 45 years, Medley pointed out how he’s worked with many mayors and councillors and said he appreciates the relationship he had with all of them. “It’s been a hell of a ride and I’ve enjoyed every minute,” said Medley.

While his last day isn’t until the summer, he told council that he did speak to some of the department’s firefighters this week to thank them for their support as well. “It’s going to be hard walking out the door,” he said. “It’s been part of my routine for the last 45 years.”

After his brief speech, which was preceded by Mayor Rick Maloney and Stephen Rettie, chief administrative officer, thanking Medley for his time as fire chief, he was applauded by council and those in the gallery at the town office.

“I’ve got nothing but good things to say and tonnes and tonnes of good memories,” said Medley.