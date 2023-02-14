A staple of the Bracebridge Fire Department for nearly five decades is calling it a career.

The town’s Fire Chief Murray Medley will retire on June 30.

“It has been an absolute honour working with Chief Medley over the years,” says Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney. “His dedication and commitment to not only Bracebridge Fire but the entire community has been unwavering, and he has helped make the department what it is today. Chief Medley’s vision for the fire department has helped strengthen the team, modernize services and set them up for success both now and in the future. The chief will be greatly missed.”

According to a media release from the town, Medley started with the fire department in 1978, became a captain in 1995, assistant deputy fire chief four years later, and was fire chief by 2007. He’s held that position ever since.

It’s noted in the release that Medley played a role in implementing the National Fire Protection Association standardized training for all volunteer firefighters, introduced modernized equipment, technology, and equipment, and was vital in helping to develop the town’s first Fire Master Plan in 2001.

They add he also led the design and development of fire station 1 at 22 Taylor Rd. It houses both the Bracebridge Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services. It opened in 2018.

“As a respected member of the senior leadership team, Chief Medley not only brings his wealth of knowledge and professionalism to every situation, but it’s his charismatic nature and ability to connect with team members that make him a respected leader,” says Stephen Rettie, chief administrative officer. “As fire chief, he has worked tirelessly to move the department forward and set it up for ongoing success.”

A special general committee meeting will be held on Feb. 15 to discuss the next steps. According to a report by Lori McDonald, director of corporate services/clerk, she recommends bringing in Waterhouse Executive Search to help find a replacement for Medley. She estimates it will cost $19,500 to have the Vancouver-based recruitment organization help the town in its search.

A committee will be formed at the meeting to help with the search. Rettie, Maloney, Geoff Carleton, director of public works, and a yet-to-be-named councillor will be part of the group.