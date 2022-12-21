Our riding will have 438 new child care spaces by the end of 2026.

Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith says the high quality, licenced spaces will go a long way towards making life more affordable for families.

“Making child care more readily available and at far more affordable prices is a major priority for our government,” says Smith. “This investment into Parry Sound-Muskoka is a clear demonstration of how determined we are to make life easier and more affordable for parents.”

It comes as Ontario works towards $10-a-day child care, with the province earmarking $3.9-billion for child care in 2023.

In August, the province invested $1.7-million for a 54-space retrofit at Glen Orchard Public School.

Smith’s office says local child care providers will get the funds and means to expand their spaces, and that specifics on local funding and locations will be announced at a later date.