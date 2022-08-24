- Advertisement -

Port Carling’s Glen Orchard Public School will have a new child care centre, thanks to $1.7-million in provincial funding.

According to the Government of Ontario, the retrofit will add 54 new child care spaces and three child care rooms to the school.

“The funding for a child care centre retrofit at Glen Orchard Public School is great news for our community,” says Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith. “This investment will ensure families and students have access to a quality learning environment in the years ahead.”

Officials say $14-billion is allocated across the province to support school construction over the next decade. It’s part of the Ford government’s Plan to Catch Up, which focuses on getting kids back in the classroom, enhancing tutoring programs, updating school curriculums, funding school builds, and shoring up student mental health.