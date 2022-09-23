The Bracebridge Memorial Arena will be closed until Friday, Sept. 30.

However, town officials say the lobby and auditorium will reopen at noon Friday, Sept. 23.

They will continue to stay in contact with community groups that use the rink about the next steps and rescheduling ice time.

Officials explain that a small electrical fire Tuesday night caused a power surge which, in turn, caused 14 of the 21 metal halide lights used to illuminate the ice to break.

While they say the parts needed for the repairs have been ordered, the earliest they will arrive is Sept. 28. It will take one day for the repairs to be made once the parts are in the town’s hands, according to the officials.

“Lakeland Power was on site to terminate power and remove any damaged wires,” they say. “Town of Bracebridge staff have worked closely with an electrical consultant to review and repair the situation.”

The arena has been closed since Tuesday because of the fire.