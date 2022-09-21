The Bracebridge Memorial Arena is closed while town staff work with an electrician to figure out the next steps after an electrical fire Tuesday night.

A video circulating on social media, posted late Tuesday, shows hydro lines connected to the building sparking and on fire. Officials with the Town of Bracebridge say the building will be closed Wednesday but did not say if it will reopen Thursday.

They add that all community groups that utilize the building will be contacted.

Mike Peake, Deputy Fire Chief for the Bracebridge Fire Department, says everyone that was inside at the time of the fire evacuated safely. When firefighters arrived, he says arena staff were outside making sure everyone was okay.

- Advertisement -

The fire department got to the arena around 7:30 PM. “The lines were still live,” Peake says. He adds because of that firefighters couldn’t do anything other than “babysit” until Lakeland Power arrived to cut off power.

“Both of the lines that were on fire eventually ended up on the ground,” Peake continues, adding that’s going to make repairs difficult.

He says the fire didn’t spread and was put out quickly once power was cut.

Peake says it’s not known yet how the fire started.