The Rotary Club of Bracebridge is expanding its Canada Day celebration.

On top of the traditional evening fireworks show, there will be live music from 2 to 4 PM at Memorial Park in downtown Bracebridge, from 4 to 8:30 PM on lower Manitoba St., and from 7:30 to 9:45 PM at the Bracebridge Wharf.

There will also be a scavenger hunt, other games for families to play and street vendors set up throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

The fireworks will be set off around 10 PM. The lower end of Manitoba St. will be closed to allow for the fireworks to be set off.

A donation of $5 per person is asked for, but not required for entry.

“We’re pretty excited that we’re finally going to be able to celebrate Canada with more than just your family this year,” says Tracy Larkman, Administrative Coordinator for the Bracebridge BIA.

Meanwhile, in Gravenhurst, the festivities will run from 11 AM until 3 PM. It won’t have a fireworks display, but there will be activities going on throughout the morning and early afternoon including interactive tents set up by the Gravenhurst Public Library and YMCA. Scales Nature Park will be at the park as well with some of their creatives, while the Gravenhurst Fire Department will also host the “Junior Firefighter Challenge.”

Jeffery McConkey, Gravenhurst’s Community Recreation Coordinator, explains the challenge is designed to show kids what it takes to be a volunteer with the fire department. “Come prepared to be active,” he says.

At 11:30 AM, McConkey adds Mayor Paul Kelly and the rest of council will serve free hot dogs and cupcakes on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The festivities will be hosted at Gull Lake Rotary Park.

“This is an opportunity for folks to come out, enjoy the park, enjoy the beach, and enjoy being together again,” says McConkey.

In Huntsville, Muskoka Heritage Place will host the kick-off to the town’s Canada Day festivities from 9 to 11 AM. Kayla Wadden, Program Coordinator, says it will be free to get in. She explains there will be live music and the Lions Club will be on-site making food.

Wadden adds there will also be free cupcakes.

The festivities will then shift to River Mill Park for the Bay’s Canada Fest concert, which will run from noon until 6 PM.

The free concert will also feature a barbeque and a beer garden set up by Lake of Bays Brewery. Wadden says it will culminate with a firework show that will be synchronized with music from 105.5 Moose FM.

Finally, in Muskoka Lakes, the kick-off to the pilot project that will see Lock St. closed for the summer will start at noon. Until 2 PM, there will be a barbeque and live music on the street, including life-sized board games.

“Being able to [celebrate Canada Day] together again is huge for the community,” Larkman says. “I think we all need a really big celebration right now.