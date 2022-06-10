- Advertisement -

Lock St. in Port Carling will be converted to a pedestrian-only space for the summer.

The pilot project will start on July 1 and run until Sept. 6.

The street will be outfitted with picnic tables and “life-sized” board games, according to Kalleen Turchet, Communications Advisor for the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

“We consistently heard from the community during the development of the [Community Improvement Program] the need for more pedestrian safe spaces and connections in the downtowns,” Mayor Phil Harding said. “Lock Street will be a great place for people to gather safely and enjoy the beautiful surroundings that Muskoka Lakes has to offer.”

Harding added the township is working with the District of Muskoka to install crosswalks.

He continued that more “pedestrian-friendly” spaces are in the works in Muskoka Lakes.

With the pilot project starting on Canada Day, a kick-off event will be held from noon until 2 PM. There will be a barbeque and live music. The board games will also be set up for people to use.

Turchet says other events will be announced throughout the summer.