After two years, YWCA Muskoka’s Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event is back in-person.

It comes with a change of name from Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, and a partnership with Muskoka Pride. According to Hannah Lin, YWCA Muskoka’s Executive Director, it’s to reflect that while women and members of the LGBTQ+ community are more likely to be victims of violence, it could happen to anyone.

She says they’ve seen a rise in gender-based violence throughout the pandemic, with a likewise increase in the use of their financial supports.

“I think [the rise is] because of COVID, the isolation of people, and also everybody living in smaller spheres of influence. Staying home, working from home, those situations can create a bit of a cooking pot,” says Lin. “Our hope is that we can raise the awareness out there in the community, get more help and provide more services for people that really need them.”

The walk’s purpose is twofold: to raise awareness for gender-based violence in Muskoka, and to raise $30,000 for local youth programs. For the Y, that includes Girlz Unplugged and QUEST, for middle school girls and boys, respectively. For Muskoka Pride, that includes their coffee socials and monthly youth nights for LGBTQ+ youth.

“Youth is our opportunity to get ahead of this. We can do [violence] prevention work,” says Lin. “We want to be there to teach young people what healthy relationships look like, how to stay safe, how to be a better support to somebody they may know that’s experiencing violence, and how to get help.”

While the walk usually sees men don its signature red high heels, Lin says they’re not required and will not be provided on site this year. However, those who still want them can arrange to pick them up from the YWCA’s office in advance.

With youth programs going generally unfunded, Lin says fundraisers like these make a real difference.

“So much of the YWCA’s work is behind the scenes, invisible, through schools, or done virtually since COVID,” says Lin. “So being able to come back together in person and walk together, and show our support for how important it is for us to be able to live together in safe, violence-free communities, is really great to see. And we encourage everyone to come out that day.”

The event starts at 11:00 a.m. on May 29 at Bracebridge’s Memorial Park, with the walk starting at noon. While it is back in person, Lin says people can sign up to fundraise virtually, and asks everyone to sign up in advance. To sign up or make a donation, go to www.walkamilemuskoka.ca.