Huntsville OPP is asking for help in its search for missing 45-year-old Mathew Alford.

Alford was last seen walking alone on Shannon Hall Rd., Huntsville, at approximately 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday Feb. 01, 2022.

Alford is not believed to be driving as he does not have a vehicle.

Alford is described as having a slim build, blue eyes, 5 ‘6″ tall, 170 lbs, with short brown hair.

The family and police are concerned for Alford’s well-being. If you have had any contact with Matthew or have any information regarding Matthew’s whereabouts please contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1112.