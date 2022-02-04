The Huntsville OPP detachment is looking for a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Constable Jeff Handsor says 45-year-old Matthew Alford was last seen walking alone on Shannon Hall Road around 4 PM Tuesday. Alford does not own a vehicle, so police don’t believe he’s driving.

He’s described as 5’6″ with a slim build, around 170 lbs., with blue eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551.