The Township of Muskoka Lakes is reopening some facilities as the province eases restrictions.

The Bala and Port Carling Arenas will reopen Jan. 31 along with the community centres in Walker’s Point, Bala, Port Carling, Peninsula, Milford Bay, and Ullswater.

On Feb. 1, the Muskoka Lakes Public Library reopens its branches in Port Carling and Bala for limited in-person services. The buildings will be locked, however, and residents will need to knock on the doors to get in.

The municipal office remains open for limited in-person service, but appointments are recommended.

The facilities are subject to public health guidelines and capacity limits, and municipal officials still encourage people to use contact-free options where available.