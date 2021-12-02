Hospice Muskoka is warning residents to watch out for scam calls posing as them.

The organization announced Tuesday via Facebook that scammers are spoofing its phone number. That means a call from a fraudster might show up as coming from Hospice.

According to the Facebook post, the scam caller will solicit donations, asking for credit card details and personal information.

Donna Kearney, Executive Director of Hospice Muskoka, says the situation is “distressing.” She adds that the organization would never contact people in this way.

“If somebody receives a phone call stating they’re from Hospice Muskoka, please hang up and don’t give them your personal banking or credit card information,” says Kearney. “We would never ask for money on the phone. If we call residents or families, it’s to talk to them about clinical situations, and that would be through an existing relationship.”

If you receive a call claiming to be Hospice, call Bracebridge OPP at 705-645-2211, and reference case number “E 2109 909 52.”

To make a safe and legitimate donation to Hospice Muskoka, visit its website.