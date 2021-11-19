It’s an international “holiday” that comes after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two of the biggest days for shopping in the year. On Giving Tuesday, people are encouraged to save some money for those in need.

“People are out there shopping, they’re buying for their family,” says Jennifer Jerrett, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Living Huntsville (CLH). “It’s just to remind people that there are other people out there and organizations out there are in need, that support people in our communities, just to remember them during the holidays.”

With CLH being one of those organizations, Jerrett says they have a few initiatives to get behind.

The first is the funding of a new wheelchair-accessible van before winter enters full swing. The campaign rolled out in August and has already raised about half of the $50,000 needed, according to Jerrett.

The second is the organization’s Pathways program, which Jerrett says helps adults with disabilities that do not have access to government funding and might otherwise “fall through the cracks.”

The third is the organization’s annual Christmas Toy Drive, which supports kids with developmental disabilities aged 16 and under, in 14 families in the area. People can “adopt” a family to support, buy items from a wishlight, or donate money to let CLH handle it. Jerrett says the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on these families harder than most.

“The families we support, with kids who have developmental disabilities, they find it difficult on a normal day,” says Jerrett. “Anything that we can do to support them and support their children is first and foremost. If we can help give their children a brighter Christmas, some toys that they’ve wished for, we would love to do that.”

Whether it’s to CLH or another non-profit organization, Jerrett says she’s confident that locals will find it in their hearts to give.

“I’ve lived here for a very long time and our community here in North Muskoka is just so incredibly generous,” says Jerrett. “The community here never ceases to amaze me with how generous they are.”

Giving Tuesday takes place on November 30th. You can donate to Community Living Huntsville on its website.