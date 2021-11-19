A holiday food drive is coming back for the 33rd year in a row.

Every December, the local fire department goes through Huntsville, Lake of Bays, and the surrounding area collecting food donations for the Salvation Army Huntsville Food Bank.

Residents can leave non-perishable food items on their porch or at the end of their driveway. If the house’s porchlight is on, the Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department (HLOBFD) will come by to pick them up starting at 6:00 p.m. on December 1st.

“It’s helping our neighbour. We don’t know who they are that need the help, but it’s one way we can give back and help them in their time of need,“ says Paul Calleja, Training Officer for the HLOBFD. “It’s also needed from our standpoint. It gives us a sense of worth and sense of doing what we should be doing to help the people in our community.”

Normally, the department is able to knock on doors to collect items directly, but because of COVID-19 Calleja says they’re once again asking the public to keep the process strictly contact-free. He tells residents to keep an eye out for fire truck lights and the occasional siren as they come around.

Last year, Project Porchlight netted more than 40,000 pounds of food for the Salvation Army.

The department says that all donations are appreciated, but the need is greater for some items. In particular: peanut butter, jam, canned meat, canned fruit and vegetables, instant oatmeal, Hamburger Helper, granola bars, juice boxed mac and cheese.

Food donations can also be dropped off at the fire halls in Huntsville, Port Sydney, and Lake of Bays, as well as the Huntsville Salvation Army.