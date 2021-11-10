With Huntsville’s Diggin Downtown project wrapping up for the season, the town is preparing for winter.

“The construction season for the Town of Huntsville is pretty much coming to an end,” said Steve Hernen, Huntsville’s Director of Operations and Protective Services, in an update video Wednesday. “With that, we’re ready for winter, I can tell you that all the plows, all the equipment is up and running.”

According to Hernen, Main Street will be fully reopened by the end of November, with work finishing next week. He also said that you might see winter operators getting familiar with their routes and equipment around town.

He added that the water line for the Lions Lookout Rink has been installed, and crews are waiting on colder weather to install the rink itself.