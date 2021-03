Ontario is reporting over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases.

It comes on the same day the province launched its COVID-19 vaccine booking portal.

Fifty-seven per cent of Monday’s 1,268 cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Nearly 34,000 tests were completed over the last day and 299,684 people have recovered.

Another nine people have died.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 3.8 per cent.