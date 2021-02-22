Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

With no new recoveries added by the Health Unit, the active case count has risen to 20.

The new cases are:

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 45 and 64. He is reported to have gotten the virus through the community.

A woman from Bracebridge between the ages of 35 and 44. SMDHU officials say this is related to an outbreak.

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 65 and 79. She got it through close contact with another positive case.

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 65 and 79. The Health Unit reports she got it through close contact with another positive case.

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 65 and 79. He also got it through close contact with another positive case.

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 35 and 44. The cause is still under investigation.

One person is now in hospital.

There has been a total of 210 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka with 186 recoveries.

Over the weekend, 1,227 vaccines were administered in Simcoe Muskoka, adding to the 34,146 shots that have been given out in the region.

SMDHU is reporting no new cases of UK B.1.1.7, leaving the total in its medical region at 171. There are 187 probable cases of the variant. A second positive test is needed before it can be classified as a variant of concern.