Ontario is reporting under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for a third straight day.

Tuesday’s 904 cases come as many regions across the province have lifted their stay-at-home order.

Sixty-five per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Over 27,000 tests were completed over the last day with 269,413 people having now recovered.

Another 13 people have died from the virus across the province.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 3.3 per cent.

The province added 964 new cases on Family Day Monday.