Crews from the District of Muskoka will have the broken water main on Wharf Road repaired by the end of Monday.

Despite this, the boil water advisory put on by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit will remain. “The issue will be that we will need to flush the water system and take the adequate samples that satisfy public health,” the District of Muskoka’s Director of Water and Sewer Operations Marcus Firman says. He estimates it will remain in effect for a few days.

“All of the town has actually got water,” Firman adds. “The north end of Bracebridge, the pressure will be extremely low.”

It’s not safe for consumption, but it is safe to take a shower with it,” he says of the water in town. Otherwise, Firman says you need to boil water and use it with “an abundance of caution.”

He says that crews are on-site at Wharf Road doing the repairs and expects the work to be done by the end of the day. Firman says the pipe was installed in 1994. “It seems like the whole pipe is split and the section of pipe will be replaced,” he explains.