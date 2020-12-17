Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Photo supplied by: Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Two new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Muskoka and one more person has recovered.

The active caseload in Muskoka now sits at 12.

The new cases are:

Huntsville women between the ages of 35 and 44. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says it was community-acquired.

Bracebridge man between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

With the new cases, it puts the total amount of cases seen in Muskoka at 119 with 105 people recovering and two deaths.

SMDHU has reported 48 new cases of the virus and one more death in Simcoe today. That brings the total in the region to 2,718 with 2,251 recoveries and 56 deaths.