The District of Muskoka has worked with Hammond Transportation to improve the Corridor 11 bus that serves the Muskoka area.

The bus travels along Highway 11 between Huntsville and Barrie with stops in Port Sydney, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Kilworthy, Washago, and Orillia.

Starting on Monday, November 2nd, the bus will be newly branded. The tagline “Connecting Communities North and South” will be plastered across the side of the bus.

The newly designed bus will be equipped with a wheelchair lift and the bus will have room for two passengers using wheelchairs, plus 12 other riders. A new schedule has also been released by the District of Muskoka. It offers three round trips throughout the day between Huntsville and Orillia, Monday through Friday.

The bus will no longer travel between Orillia and Barrie. The District says for those needing to make that trip, the Simcoe County LINX is their best bet. The two bus services share a stop at Georgian College in Orillia.

Just like the town of Bracebridge is doing with their two local busses, the District is asking that people only ride the Corridor 11 bus if the trip is essential.