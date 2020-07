MUSKOKA, ON-Hundreds are still without power following yesterday’s storm.

Hydro One confirmed that the outages in areas like Port Carling, Bala, Skeleton Lake, and Port Cunnington, can expect to have their power restored between 12: p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Crews are currently dispatched to several locations around cottage country, assessing the damage.

For more information, visit the Hydro Once site here.