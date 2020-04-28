The Ontario government is opening up another web portal to help small businesses.

COVID-19: Tackling the Barriers will give business owners tools to overcome roadblocks to retooling production lines, or figuring out how to do business in the new environment of physical distancing. Individual challenges can be submitted and the province says they are willing to allow temporary changes to provincial rules and regulations to remove barriers to businesses or the province’s supply chain.

“With COVID-19, we are facing uncharted territory. As government, we must be prepared to work with businesses and show some flexibility in helping them to overcome challenges they may have never faced before,” said Doug Premier Ford. “This website will allow us to listen to and support businesses as they adapt to this new environment. At the same time, it should also make it easier for businesses to retool to produce the health-related supplies and equipment that our frontline workers need.”

Ford also reiterated what he said yesterday about reopening the economy, that it would be a process and will take some time. He said clear, sector-specific labour guidelines will be released later this week, “Clear safety guidelines need to be in place (before reopening) and will be critical to keeping COVID-19 at bay.”