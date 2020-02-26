BRACEBRIDGE, ON-A Toronto developer is planning on creating seven new apartment buildings in Bracebridge to help those in need of housing.

John Amardeil will be putting in an application to Bracebridge council that will allow him to construct 52 small apartments that range between $1,100.00 and $1,500.00. “These prices may change as the market changes but I want them to be attainable,” said Amardeil.

The apartment buildings will be constructed off Woodward Ave., behind the fire and ambulance station on Taylor Rd.

He said that the ground floor apartments will have a 600-square-foot one-bedroom design that will be aimed at people with accessibility issues. “I know accessibility is a huge issue for some buildings in Bracebridge so I am aiming to help those people with these units,” said Amardeil.

The second and third-floor units will have a different design compared to the first. Amardeil said that he is following a trend that is commonly seen in Toronto where he will be connecting the second and third floors into one 900-square-foot apartment. The design will feature an open concept kitchen, dining room, living room, and multiple bedrooms. “We call this design stacking, where the apartments will be connected by a staircase in the middle of the unit.”

Amardeil said that there are many people in Bracebridge who are on a waiting list for apartments and places to live. “If my application is accepted and the approvals go through, I am planning on starting construction in early 2021 and finishing late next year.”

If you are interested in signing up for the apartment waiting list, you can go to his site here. If you would like more information about the buildings, you can call Amardeil at 647-293-2903.