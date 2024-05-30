Nikki Train has been named the Trillium Lakelands District School Board’s (TLDSB) new superintendent of learning with a focus on special education.

She will start the new role on Sept. 1.

“I look forward to stepping into this role and working with all of the wonderful people in TLDSB,” says Train. “On a personal note, I enjoy traveling and watching my children participate in sports and activities, as well as being outdoors kayaking or hiking.”

Train leaves her job as the district principal of special education services at the District School Board of Niagara (DSBN). She started as an administrator with DSBN in 2012.

Wes Hahn, director of education for TLDSB, says Train’s experience will be a benefit to TLDSB.

“Train comes to TLDSB with an incredible range of experiences both in leading schools and working with students with special education needs,” he says. “As a leader, she has had a great impact on consultants, support staff, principals, and school communities with her knowledge and experience in special education,” comments Wes Hahn, director of education.”

Train is taking over from Paul Goldring who is retiring in June.