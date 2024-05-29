The District of Muskoka has updated the Muskoka GeoHub website with several new features and data.

Graham Good, District Manager of Geomatics, presented the new features to the district planning committee meeting on May 23.

Graham says the main improvement is new LiDAR data.

LiDAR, short for Light Detection and Ranging, is a type of surveying that scans the ground with a laser mounted to a plane. The interactive maps on GeoHub allow users to see three-dimensional, high-resolution ground elevation data.

“New data now covers 75 to 80 per cent of Muskoka. About 3,500 square kilometers of LiDAR,” Graham said. “The purpose of that LiDAR was the second big improvement: the new flood line mapping. We have very detailed flood line mapping layers that cover 96 water bodies, 77 lakes, and 19 rivers.”

He adds the purpose of that layer is to show the maximum elevation of potential flooding projected to occur in the worst conditions.

Other new features include digital surface modeling, new air photos, and more.

“It’s all available to the public free of charge,” says Graham. “Search, find, easily, quickly, the most up to date and current information we have. Brand new air photos, new buildings, new property fabric, new roads, new civic addressing. The public can easily find their location or property using the Muskoka GeoHub.”