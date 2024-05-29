The Town of Huntsville has published the most recent version of its digital Art, Culture & Recreation Guide, just in time for summer.

The guide showcases the many indoor and outdoor programs, performances and events happening during the season.

“We are excited to change the look of our new Art, Culture & Recreation Guide,” says Jacqueline Surette, Manager of Recreation, Culture and Heritage at the Town of Huntsville. “Our goal with this bold, bright, and graphic new look is to capture your imagination, get you excited for the upcoming season, and help you quickly and easily find the information you are looking for at Huntsville.ca.”

The town says a few highlights of the summer programs include the numerous performances, National Indigenous Peoples Day at Muskoka Heritage Place, Canada Day celebrations, and more.

