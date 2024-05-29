Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) will host another round of community engagement sessions at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge and the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital.

The sessions will be on June 5, 6, 7, and 8. A survey will also be available for those who can’t make the in-person gatherings.

Hospital officials explain the meetings will be “more intimate, small-group discussions.” They say topics will include taking a more in-depth look at the “Made-in-Muskoka healthcare system” proposal and how it will “transform local healthcare.” Officials say there will also be opportunities to share your opinion on what’s currently proposed.

Each session will be around an hour-and-a-half. If you want to attend, you have to register through MAHC’s website.

Cheryl Harrison, chief executive officer of MAHC, encourages everyone to participate, whether in-person or through the online survey.

“We are very optimistic about the future of health care in Muskoka,” she says. “These engagement sessions provide a wonderful opportunity for us to come together, share ideas, and develop a regional, multi-site hospital that will benefit our entire community. We look forward to hearing your thoughts and working with you to create a brighter, healthier future for everyone.”