Huntsville Council has approved a new Physician Recruitment Incentive Package.

On May 27, Council approved a signing incentive of $60,000 (up to a maximum of ten) per physician taking over an existing practice and up to a maximum of $80,000 per physician establishing a new family practice. The future physicians will also get a free year of family skating and swimming and a free annual membership at Muskoka Heritage Place and Pioneer Village. Council also voted to add a $1,000 incentive per new physician to also purchase non-donated incentives like Arrowhead Park passes.

Lauren MacDermid, economic development officer, said the package has been designed to be competitive within Ontario.

“It is easier to recruit and take over an existing practice than it is to set up a brand-new practice; therefore, there were additional efforts considered to put additional funds towards encouraging people to create a new practice,” MacDermid said.

According to council, the funds for physician recruitment would be drawn from the Municipal Accommodation Tax reserve (MAT).

The new program builds on the original incentive council approved in April, which was a $60,000 signing bonus for up to four new physicians in Huntsville. Staff was then directed to continue working on developing it.

According to Councillor Scott Morrison, many local businesses, organizations, groups, and residents had expressed interest in offering additional incentives to attract and retain physicians since, including financial contributions, in-kind support, and donations.

“We know that less and less people are choosing family medicine so we have more people competing and less people practicing,” Morrison said.

Morrison said they are also planning on retention efforts for future council meetings to reward doctors already working in the community.