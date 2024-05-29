The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has named Fraserburg Rd. in Bracebridge as one of the worst in Ontario.

The annual list is voted on by the public and broken down by region.

On CAA’s website, it says the campaign involves everyone from joggers to cyclists to long-haul truckers voting on their least favourite roads. “Since 2003, CAA’s annual Worst Roads campaign has influenced change,” they say. “Repaving and repair work has been done on many of the roads on Ontario’s Worst Roads list, with more to come.”

Muskoka is part of the Central Region with Fraserburg ranked third behind Huronia Rd. in Barrie and Laclie St. in Orillia, but ahead of Essa Rd. and Victoria St., both in Barrie.

An overall list combines each region and ranks the 10 worst roads Ontario-wide. Laclie, ranked 10th, is the only road from the Central Region included.

James Steele, the District of Muskoka’s commissioner of engineering and public works, says it’s concerning to see a local road on the list, but he also expresses gratitude for those who voted for Fraserburg. “It helps us make sure we know we’re not missing anything,” he says.

He says the district has a road management plan which guided them last year when around $35 million was spent repairing the roads it watches over. Steele explains the plan uses data, which includes community feedback, to determine which roads need to be fixed first. “You want to get the most bang for your buck,” he adds. Steele details how the most used roads are usually done first with low-volume roads scheduled once the main arteries are fixed.

However, he says a plan will be discussed by district council later this year that will look to give more love to the lesser used district roads.

Further to that plan, Steele says another guide is being worked on and will use pavement condition index (PCI) as one of the main data points. He explains the district will work to have more roads with a PCI at 55 or greater. “What that means is it’s in a serviceable state,” continues Steele. “It’s not going to be sort of airport grader runway. It’s going to be, essentially, in a condition that perhaps will satisfy more people.”

He adds the assessment process will involve every district road and will utilize artificial intelligence so they can have an objective point of view.

Steele expects the plan will be discussed by council before the end of this year.