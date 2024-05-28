A 39-year-old and 43-year-old, both from Huntsville, have been charged after stealing from a retail store on Ott Dr. in Huntsville.

Provincial Const. Dana Morris with the Huntsville detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police details police were called to the business around 2 p.m. on Sunday after an off-duty police officer spotted someone they through were shoplifting.

She says an investigation confirmed the officer’s suspicion and the stolen items were recovered.

The pair have been charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Morris says they’re both scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge.