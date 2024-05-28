The Town of Bracebridge is providing $45,000 to “stimulate local economic development by driving tourism as well as the vital programs and services the community relies on.”

Eight festivals were awarded funding through the Event Tourism Grant Program:

$5,000 for the Bracebridge Business Improvement Area’s annual Fire and Ice Festival, which took place in Jan. 2024.

$2,000 to the Muskoka Limberettes Gymnastics Club for the Muskoka Classic Gymnastics Competition, which happened in Jan. 2024.

$5,000 to the First Annual See Muskoka Through Our Eyes Traditional Powwow, which will be held between June 29 and 30.

$5,000 to Muskoka Arts and Crafts (MAC) for the MAC Summer Show, happening July 12 to 14.

$2,000 to Muskoka Pride for the Muskoka Pride Festival and Parade, which is being held from July 20 to 28.

$2,000 to Community Living South Muskoka for Music at the Meadows on Aug. 24.

$1,500 to Muskoka Hornets Baseball for the Muskoka Cup Tournaments this summer.

$5,000 for the annual Muskoka Marathon, which is happening on Oct. 5.

Officials with the town estimate 27,000 flock to the town for the events.

Meanwhile, they explain the Community Grant Program “demonstrates the Town’s ongoing commitment to working with organizations that provide beneficial projects and services to the community.” There are 12 organizations getting funding through the program this year:

$2,550 to Manna Food Bank to help purchase a refurbished three-door industrial freezer.

$1,800 to Enliven Cancer Care to assist with implementing an art therapy program.

$1,800 to Hospice Muskoka to assist with the programming costs associated with their Recognizing Resilience program.

$1,800 to MADD Canada to assist with local school programs.

$1,700 to the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka to help offset costs of a walk to raise funds for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

$1,700 to YWCA of Muskoka to support the costs of their Quest program.

$1,700 to Cycling Without Age Bracebridge to assist with the purchase of a trishaw.

$1,200 to United Way Simcoe Muskoka to help support the Urgent Needs Fund; and

$1,200 to the Bracebridge Soccer Club for the purchase of new nets;

$1,000 to the Muskoka Rowing Club for modernized promotional and coaching aids.

$1,000 to the Royal Canadian Legion to assist with the cost of renovating the memorabilia room.

$120 to the Bracebridge Agricultural Society to sponsor prizes for youth division in six categories at the Fall Fair.

Mayor of Bracebridge Rick Maloney met with the funding recipients Monday morning.

The application process for the next round of funding through the event and community grant programs opens on June 10 with a submission deadline of Sept. 9.