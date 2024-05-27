Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Certificates of Inspection are getting a new look.

Tony Makrostergios, manager of the health unit’s food safety, smoke-free, and enforcement program, says unlike before, the new certificates will no longer be personalized, and will include a QR code to access the most recent inspection results.

“The new signs are not personalized like they used to be. It does not have the name of the facility on the sign, whereas the old ones had to be personalized,” Makrostergios says. “The health inspector now can just put the new sign on the window, and that way, it saves back and forth, time and all together.”

Officials say over 6,100 inspections are done at food premises, licensed childcare centres, and other sites every year.

They add businesses will receive a new sign following their next inspection. Both signs will be visible in the community during this transition period until all of this year’s inspections are completed at the end of December 2024.