The 16th annual Muskoka Trek for Tourette raised $3,600 for Tourette Canada and brought 35 people to Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst.

The assembled walked a five kilometre route around the park.

Shawn Forth with the Muskoka Tourette Syndrome (TS) Resource Unit says over $40,000 has been raised locally since the first Trek in 2009. “All funds raised from the Trek go towards Tourette Canada’s mission of education, research, and awareness about the disorder,” he explains. “Funds also stay in Muskoka to support the work of the Muskoka TS Resource Unit.”

He adds the Resource Unit will resume hosting support meetings soon and welcomes everyone to attend.

- Advertisement -

“Tourette Syndrome is a misunderstood neurophysical disorder, with motor and vocal tics and twitches,” explains Forth. “There is no cure for TS. As many as 1 in 100 Canadians have Tourette Syndrome, which usually occurs with associated disorders such as ADHD, OCD, Anxiety, Executive Dysfunction, and Tactile Defensiveness.”

Donations are still being accepted through the Trek for Tourette website.

Tourette Canada was established in 1976 and supports those living with TS through education, advocacy, support, and the promotion of research.