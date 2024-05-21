Huntsville/Lake of Bays firefighters had a busy Sunday as they battled a blaze at Muskoka Bible Centre’s campground.

Officials say they got the call around 11:20 a.m., and upon arrival, two large camping trailers were fully engulfed, while other trailers and vehicles were nearby. Firefighters from Station One in Huntsville and Station Five in Port Sydney responded.

Grant Murchison, Fire Prevention Officer, says Water Tanker Trucks from Station One and Five were “critical” in preventing the spread of fire as there were no hydrants near the fire.

The fire was safely extinguished by 12:50 p.m.; no injuries were reported.

“The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire has concluded. However, the cause of the fire could not be determined by conducting a detailed scene examination and analyzing the data present,” says Murchison. “The damage is estimated to be under $500,000.”

Murchison adds two large camping trailers were destroyed and six trailers, one golf cart and one pickup truck were damaged.

“The Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division conducted a recent fire safety inspection of Muskoka Bible Centre grounds and the property had made improvements to emergency planning and maintenance of fire protection equipment as a result,” adds Murchison. “The staff of the campground did an excellent job guiding fire trucks to the fire scene which assisted in locating the fire quickly.”

The Fire Department is reminding seasonal residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms by ensuring they are not expired, the batteries are not dead and the device sounds when the test button is pressed when opening their cottage or trailer.