The Muskoka Hornets says a record number of kids are going to be playing ball this year.

The organization held its opener on May 18 in Huntsville at McCulley Robertson Diamond Complex.

According to officials, over 285 kids registered for house league this year, ranging in age from three to 16. The Hornets also have seven travel teams (85 players) competing in the York Simcoe Baseball Association. It all adds up to 370 players playing ball this summer.

Peter Haynes Chair of Coach Selection Committee says the Muskoka Hornets expanded its house league program in the past couple of years from the traditional once-per-week game model. They went from playing on Wednesday evenings to adding practices each Sunday night for ages nine and up.

“This additional practice time has attracted great attendance and contributed to an overall improvement in the quality of play and interest level in our program,” Haynes says.

He adds interest in baseball in Muskoka has increased, and the Hornets will likely be required to play games on Sunday nights to accommodate their ever-growing enrollment.

The Hornets will host Muskoka Cup tournaments across six divisions, totalling 64 teams this summer. In addition, the Hornets will also host the 9U provincial qualifier for the YSBA in August and the 11U B provincials on Labour Day weekend.

Officials say the 15U house league division will interlock with Orillia for the second year. They will play regular season games and compete for the Twinkletoes Cup in August, named after Huntsville’s New York Yankees legend George Selkirk. They add the Hornets want the trophy back in their hands after Orillia’s 13U group took it from them last year.