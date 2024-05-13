Youth aged three and over and their families are invited to the Memorial Arena next Saturday for a free eight-station bike rodeo in preparation for Ontario Bike Month.

According to the Town of Bracebridge, the event will help youngsters learn about cycling and road safety and will feature various events, including a pit stop with toddler activities.

Officials say participants will enter a draw to win a bicycle package donated by the local Canadian Tire.

The town says the event is free, but advanced registration is required, and parents must stay on-site with their children while they participate in the event. Participants must also provide their own bikes and helmets.

To register, click here.