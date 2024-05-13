The community can now vote on whether to support the renaming of two town assets in honour of two local residents.

Reva Frame, Director of Corporate and Community Strategy says the applications are to rename a change room in the Don Lough Arena at Canada Summit Centre and a Soccer Field at McCully Robertson Recreation Park.

Frame says the first application commemorates Mike Brown by renaming dressing room eight in the Don Lough Arena as “The Mike Brown Room.”

Officials say Brown, who was born and raised in Huntsville, “cared deeply about the community and worked to help ensure others would be able to experience the community in the same positive ways he did.”

“The Mike Brown Foundation helps to ensure that young people in Muskoka will have access to opportunities through sport that can help shape them into community-minded, welcoming, kind and generous people,” reads the survey.

Frame says the second application commemorates Graham Pollington by naming the north soccer field at the McCulley Roberson Recreation Park as “Pollington Field.”

According to officials, Graham Pollington had an “extraordinary community service record” throughout the sports community in Huntsville, “especially through his tireless volunteer efforts in coaching, mentoring, and fundraising.”

“He also worked to foster equality and reduce discrimination through advocacy for women’s soccer in Muskoka and by helping to keep soccer programs affordable and accessible for local families,” reads the survey.

Frame says surveys will be open until June 11 and after the staff reviews the results, they will take the feedback to the General Committee in June 2024 for consideration and determination.