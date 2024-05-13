YMCA Simcoe Muskoka is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Move to Give with a bus pull competition on June 8.

Events will be held at six locations throughout the area, including Huntsville and Gravenhurst, with a fundraising goal of $100,000.

According to Saleem Hall, the local YMCA employment specialist and community liaison, two ropes will be attached to a bus, and teams will have to pull it for 20 yards across the Summit Center parking lot.

Hall says the YMCA in the Simcoe Muskoka region is one of the largest providers of human services, and this event gives the community a chance to build teamwork by supporting a good cause.

“We are partnering with the [Table Soup Kitchen Foundation] to see if we can fill the bus with non-perishable food,” Hall says.

He adds he will be challenging Huntsville council in the coming weeks to participate.

“What better way to show the power of a team than pulling a bus,” Hall says.

Officials say the Parry Sound Employment Services team will also be hosting a BBQ fundraiser during the event.