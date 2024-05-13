The fifth annual Canoe Mural Project is happening next month, and The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HFA) is seeking canoe donations.

According to Dan Watson, executive director of HFA, six artists will join muralist Gerry Lantaigne this year to paint the underside of each canoe, taking inspiration from a painting by Emily Carr.

Watson says the canoes will be exhibited for free in the park until the fall and then included in the Algonquin Outfitters Paddle Art Auction, which raises funds for Ontario arts & culture organizations.

Officials say all funds raised will go to Ontario’s art & cultural community.

“Donors will receive a charitable tax receipt and will feel good knowing they are supporting local arts and culture,” Watson says. “Canoes always add on to the tourism and economy of the town.”

Anyone interested in donating should contact [email protected] or call 705-788-2787.