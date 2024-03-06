It will be an earlier ice season at the Canada Summit Centre.

As of this year, ice will go back into the Don Lough arena at the end of June rather than early August.

Simone Babineau, Huntsville’s Director of Community Services, says the decision comes after extensive public consultation, as well as recommendations from the town’s Community Services Master Plan for a longer ice season.

According to Babineau, it allows the town to offer several services earlier in the year, such as shinny, skating, and a cooled indoor walking track. She notes summer programs such as pickleball, badminton, and day camps will still be available at the Jack Bionda Arena.

“Yes, there are increased costs associated in doing so, but the potential revenue also was significantly higher,” writes Babineau in an email. “It made good business sense.”

Town council had approved extending the ice season last year, after shooting down a proposal to make ice available year-round. A public survey had split respondents roughly in half between those wanting year-round ice and those opposed, with the “for” side coming out slightly ahead.

“Not all of the feedback through the survey was negative toward all season ice,” says Babineau. “Much of the feedback was supportive of doing so and offering diverse opportunities to our community, since we have two arena floors.”

Of the negative feedback, many voiced concerns about Huntsville’s status as a “lacrosse town” being affected by the change—the Huntsville District Minor Lacrosse Association (HDMLA) uses the space for practice, as well as its annual tournament in the summer.

But Babineau says the HDMLA will still have use of their home surface, the Jack Bionda Arena, named for the Huntsville-born lacrosse and hockey superstar.

“The Town supports the Lacrosse program and all our programs and partners so that our community has something for everyone,” says Babineau. “The ice will not be going into the Jack Arena until the Lacrosse season is completed and as per our usual schedule.”

Babineau says that with the tournament weekend being moved from June to July, the HDMLA can still use one, rather than both arenas. She adds that her department has been directed to help the association find additional arenas for the tournament.