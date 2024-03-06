Gravenhurst and the other municipalities in Muskoka have a few months to submit a nomination for the Ontario Senior of the Year Award.

The award is handed out by the province to “recognize an outstanding senior who, after age 65, enriches the social, cultural or civic life of the community.” The annual recognition program was created in 1994.

Nominations must come from a municipality and have to be submitted to the province by April 30.

Once it’s decided who is receiving the honour, a ceremony is typically held in June during Seniors’ Month.

- Advertisement -

While the final decision is up to municipal staff, Gravenhurst is asking residents to tell them who they think is worthy of the honour.

Council will decide who their choice is in early April before submitting it to the province.

Regardless of the province’s decision, Gravenhurst, and some other municipalities, usually hold ceremonies to honour their nominee.

Gravenhurst and Lake of Bays have a long history of honouring their nominees.

For many years, Bracebridge did the same during its annual Community Recognition Awards but stopped in 2020. The municipality recently announced the awards will return this year with one of the awards for “Senior Achievement.”